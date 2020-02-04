Dolores Angus, 85, of Latrobe passed away Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, in Excela Health Latrobe Hospital.
She was born March 30, 1934, in Lancaster, a daughter of the late Carl and Miriam (Parmer) Beltz.
Dolores was a 1954 graduate of the Presbyterian University Hospital Nursing School, and prior to her retirement she was a registered nurse at Latrobe Area Hospital. She was a member of Latrobe Presbyterian Church and the Presbyterian University Hospital Nurses Alumni Association.
In addition to her parents, Dolores was preceded in death by her husband, John D. Angus, in 2011.
She is survived by two children, Lynn Angus Wood and her husband, James, and John J. “Jay” Angus and his wife, Cheryl; four grandchildren, Jennifer Prince (Rome), James “Jimmy” Wood (Stacey), Chelsea Mesisca (Tyler) and John Jayson Angus; six great-grandchildren, Gracie, Michaela and Jerome Prince, Avery Wood and Lakyn and Luca Mesisca; her brother, Robert J. Beltz (Rhona); two nephews, Glenn and David Beltz, and two nieces, Allison Butcher and Jill Lipyance.
Dolores was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother and nurse who was always helpful and caring.
Friends will be received 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday in Hartman-Graziano Funeral Home Inc., 1500 Ligonier St., Latrobe.
Funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Wednesday in Unity Chapel, 130 Chapel Lane, Unity Township, with her pastor, the Rev. Ron Durika, officiating. Everyone please go directly to Unity Chapel.
Interment will follow in Unity Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to Excela Health Hospice, 501 W. Otterman St., Greensburg, PA 15601, online at https://www.excelahealth.org/services/home-care-hospice, or to the American Cancer Society at www.cancer.org.
To post an online condolence, please visit www.hartman-grazianofuneralhome.com
