Dolores A. “Dolly” Frena Moximchalk, 89, of Latrobe passed away Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023, at Latrobe Manor.
Born June 10, 1934, in Mammoth, she was a daughter of the late John and Katherine (Kendi) Frena.
Dolly was a member of Sacred Heart Church, Youngstown. Prior to her retirement, she was employed at the Touchdown Club, Unity Township. She loved bingo, Pepsi, polka music and animals, especially dogs.
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers, John Jr. and Richard Frena, and four sisters, Margaret Mash, Catherine Karfelt, Mary Polinelli and Agnes Frena.
Dolly is survived by her husband, John P. “Phil” Moximchalk of Latrobe; daughter, Tanya J. Moximchalk and her husband, Carl Melella, of Sleepy Hollow, New York; two sisters, Elizabeth Mizikar and her husband, Joseph, of Mammoth and Virginia Sternick of Greensburg, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Family and friends will be received 2 to 6 p.m. Friday, Sept. 15, in Lopatich-Brinker Funeral Home, LLC, 601 Weldon St., Latrobe.
Private services and entombment will be at St. Clair Cemetery, Hempfield Township.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Action for Animals, P.O. Box 814, Latrobe, PA 15650, or to Society of the Little Flower, 1313 N. Frontage Road, Darien, IL 60561.
To sign the online guest book, send condolences or share a story, please visit www.lopatichbrinker.com.
