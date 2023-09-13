Dolores A. 'Dolly' Frena Moximchalk

Dolores A. “Dolly” Frena Moximchalk, 89, of Latrobe passed away Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023, at Latrobe Manor.

Born June 10, 1934, in Mammoth, she was a daughter of the late John and Katherine (Kendi) Frena.