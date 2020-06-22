Dolan C. Rummel, 83, of Ligonier died Thursday, June 18, 2020, in UPMC-Shadyside Hospital.
She was born Jan. 25, 1937, in Ligonier, the daughter of the late Wilson and Opal Wolford Leonard.
She retired from the Valley School and previously had worked at the First Presbyterian Church Camp. She loved to read and enjoyed watching the wild life.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Lester B. Rummel, and four brothers, Galen, Chester, Wesley and Wilson Leonard Jr.
Surviving are her sons, Rod Rummel (Tracey) of Ligonier and Kevin Rummel of Ebensburg; her daughter, Suzanne Barron (Steve) of Ligonier; four grandchildren, Elizabeth, Mindy, Robert and Cassie; a sister-in-law, Dalona Leonard of Ligonier; a brother-in-law, Roy Richardson of New Florence, and several nieces, nephews and friends.
As per her wishes, all services were private for family with burial in Ligonier Valley Cemetery, Ligonier Township.
“God saw you getting tired and a cure was not to be, so he put his arms around you and whispered ‘Come to Me.’”
Dolan gave the gift of life by being a tissue donor.
McCabe Funeral Home, 144 East Main St., Ligonier, was in charge of arrangements.
Online condolences may be made to www.mccabefuneralhomespa.com.
Commented