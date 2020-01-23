Dirk J. McCallen, 50, of Irwin passed away Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020, after a courageous battle with cancer.
He was born May 17, 1969, in Latrobe, a son of Carolyn A. Quaranto Berkey (Jim) of Latrobe and Jim McCallen (Lisa) of Loyalhanna.
Dirk was employed as finance manager by the C. Harper Jeep dealership in Connellsville. But anyone who knew Dirk also knew that he was not defined by his job, but instead by his lifelong passion for the outdoors. He was an avid and skilled hunter and fisherman. For a time, his love of nature took him to Wyoming, where he worked as a guide for other outdoorsmen hunting turkey, deer and antelope. However, his love for Pennsylvania — particularly for the rolling hills of Cameron County, where his father owns a camp, and where he spent many memorable days with his father, grandfather, friends (and later, his beloved children) — ultimately brought him home to us.
He was a man of many talents. His carpentry skills were evident wherever he went; put simply, if it was broken, Dirk could fix it. He also had a sharp, analytical mind and was great with numbers.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Felix and Anna Quaranto, Edward and Rita McCallen and Jim and Margaret Berkey.
In addition to his parents, Dirk is survived by his two children, who were the true loves of his life, Jake (14) and Joelle (11) McCallen; three siblings, Heather, Benjamin and Sunie McCallen and her husband, Adam Piper, and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins, including two special aunts, Pat McCallen and Karen Maxson, who supported him in good times and in bad.
Dirk’s family would like to extend their heartfelt thanks to the staff at Allegheny Health Network Cancer Center and Excela Health Hospice for the compassionate care he was given during his illness and final days. They would also like to thank his many friends and family who contributed in so many ways through his difficult, and ultimately unsuccessful, fight against cancer.
Friends will be received 1 to 3 and 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 24, in Hartman-Graziano Funeral Home Inc., 1500 Ligonier St., Latrobe.
A funeral Mass will be celebrated 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, in St. Rose Roman Catholic Church, 4969 Route 982, Latrobe (Derry Township), with his uncle the Rev. Bill Berkey as celebrant. Everyone please go directly to the church.
Private interment will be in Unity Cemetery, Unity Township.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society at www.cancer.org.
To post an online condolence, please visit www.hartman-grazianofuneralhome.com
