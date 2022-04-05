Dirk E. Haney, 62, of Greensburg died Sunday, April 3, 2022.
He was born May 13, 1959, in Greensburg, a son of the late Donald and Beatrice (Sandacz) Haney.
Dirk was an avid hunter and sporting clay shooter. Dirk was a self-employed general contractor. He was a member of the NRA, the Sportsmen’s Association of Greensburg, the Youngwood Sportsmen’s Association, the Kingston Veteran’s and Sportsman’s Club and the Hecla Club.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by a brother, Donnie Ray Haney, and a brother-in-law, Ronald Momeyer.
Dirk is survived by his beloved wife, Donna Mickey Haney; son, Don (Jess) Haney of Jeannette; two sisters, Linda (Larry) Nelson of Greensburg and Cindy Momeyer of Bradenton, Florida; nephew, Mark (Marla) Nelson of Greensburg; great-nephew, Tyler Nelson; his best friend, Leroy Smail of Greensburg, and his dog, Remi.
Family and friends will be received 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday in Barnhart Funeral Home Inc., 505 E. Pittsburgh St., Greensburg.
A remembrance service will be held 11 a.m. Thursday in the funeral home.
Interment will follow in Hillview Cemetery, near Greensburg.
For online condolences, visit BarnhartFuneralHome.com.
