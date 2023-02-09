Diane Graham Sobota
Diane Graham Sobota of Latrobe passed away Monday, Feb. 6, 2023, at the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center — Mercy Neurological Trauma Unit. At 77 years of age, she was a devoted mother, grandmother, sister, a community pillar and, most importantly, a great friend to those who were fortunate enough to know her.

Diane was born Dec. 8, 1945, in Latrobe, the daughter of the late Clarence and Margaret (Palmer) Graham. She proudly graduated on a secretarial path from Latrobe High School as a founding member of the esteemed and world famous (in Latrobe) Class of 1963. Following her graduation, she immediately entered the work force at the young age of 17 as an administrative assistant at Teledyne Vasco. While working there, she met her future husband and business partner, Edward F. Sobota. They married in 1967 and together shared 43 years and 360 days of love, entrepreneurship, adventure, joy and happiness until the day Edward passed away.