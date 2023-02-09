Diane Graham Sobota of Latrobe passed away Monday, Feb. 6, 2023, at the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center — Mercy Neurological Trauma Unit. At 77 years of age, she was a devoted mother, grandmother, sister, a community pillar and, most importantly, a great friend to those who were fortunate enough to know her.
Diane was born Dec. 8, 1945, in Latrobe, the daughter of the late Clarence and Margaret (Palmer) Graham. She proudly graduated on a secretarial path from Latrobe High School as a founding member of the esteemed and world famous (in Latrobe) Class of 1963. Following her graduation, she immediately entered the work force at the young age of 17 as an administrative assistant at Teledyne Vasco. While working there, she met her future husband and business partner, Edward F. Sobota. They married in 1967 and together shared 43 years and 360 days of love, entrepreneurship, adventure, joy and happiness until the day Edward passed away.
While they were told that, medically speaking, they could never bear children, in 1971, in what she always described as a miracle, she gave birth to their son Edward. Three years later, she gave birth to their other son, Michael. She was a proud and loving mother to both of her boys.
In 1975, Edward and Diane leveraged their ingenuity, her accounting skills, and his metallurgical engineering degree from the University of Pittsburgh, to establish TechSpec Inc., a consulting firm specializing in titanium. From its very humble beginnings in a makeshift office in a small room that also served as the laundry room in their home, Ed and Diane built their company into a multimillion dollar manufacturing facility located in Derry. Now known as TSI Titanium, it currently employs 65 people locally and is recognized as a leader in the production of titanium bar product. Diane was very proud of the hard work and risks that she and Ed, and later with their son Eddie, took over the years to build, sustain and grow their company.
In 2012, two years after the sudden death of her husband, Diane officially retired from TSI Titanium. Following her retirement, Diane began a legacy of philanthropy, much of which she kept private. In honor of her deceased husband, Diane and her sons established the Sobota Family Scholarship at St. Vincent College in 2010 and the Edward F. Sobota Memorial Scholarship Fund for the University of Pittsburgh’s Swanson School of Engineering in 2011. She was a very passionate and vocal supporter of the Wounded Warrior Project and similar charities to support our veterans.
Perhaps the philanthropic endeavor closest to her heart related to her alma mater, Greater Latrobe High School, and the local community. Beginning in 2012, she gave her support to the A+ Campaign (Academics, Arts, Athletics). The campaign’s focus was to permanently establish the Greater Latrobe Partners In Education Foundation. The foundation’s purpose is to enhance and expand enrichment opportunities for all students in the Greater Latrobe School District. In addition to helping recruit other supporters, she made a transformational gift to the successful campaign. In 2015, the GLPIEF and Greater Latrobe School District dedicated the all-purpose Graham-Sobota Field to recognize her generosity. Never one to be comfortable in the spotlight, at her request the field was dedicated not just in her honor, but also to her late father, Clarence Graham, and her late husband, Edward. Diane was extremely proud to be a contributor to the A+ Campaign and the continued health and investment in the community’s education system for years to come. Diane was also a longtime supporter of the GLSD Art Conservation Trust. She helped organize the annual Art Gala fundraiser as part of the Friends of Mimi committee.
Diane was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Edward F. Sobota, as well as her parents, Clarence and Margaret Graham.
She is survived by her son, Edward A. Sobota and his wife, Kathy, of Latrobe, their children, the grandsons she adored, Ryan and Ethan Sobota, as well as her son, Michael and his partner, Lisa Wilson, of Santa Cruz, California. She is also survived by her brother, David L. Graham and his wife, Clorinda, of Exton, Pennsylvania, as well as her close companion, Thomas L. Sarp, and countless dear friends and relatives, with whom she shared so many happy and joyous times.
Friends will be received 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 15, in Hartman-Graziano Funeral Home Inc., 1500 Ligonier St., Latrobe.
A funeral Mass will be celebrated 10 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 16, in St. Vincent Basilica, 300 Fraser Purchase Road, Unity Township. Everyone please go directly to the church.
Private interment will be in Unity Cemetery, Unity Township.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Sobota Family Scholarship at St. Vincent College, 300 Fraser Purchase Road, Latrobe, PA 15650, or to the Wounded Warriors Project at www.woundedwarriorproject.org.
