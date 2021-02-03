Diana Lynn McDonald, 65, of Latrobe passed away Monday, Feb. 1, 2021, at Excela Health Latrobe Hospital.
She was born Sept. 22, 1955, in Latrobe, to D. Jean (Gerhart) McDonald of Latrobe and the late Elmer J. McDonald.
She was a retired registered nurse. She enjoyed reading, writing and making various crafts. She loved music and had a great fondness for anything from The Beatles. But her greatest love was being with her family.
In addition to her mother, she is survived by two children, Benjamin Amond (Nicole) and their son, Jesse, and Amanda Harr (Frank Giron) and her daughter, Aubrey Harr; a sister, Sally K. McDonald of Latrobe, and a brother, Shawn McDonald and his wife, Desiree, of Arizona and his children, Amber, Shawna, Patrick and Colin.
Visitation will be held 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 4, in the Frederick Funeral Home Inc., 1543 Ligonier St., Latrobe. A private funeral service, officiated by Pastor Mike Bobula, will be held for her family.
As per her wishes, she will be buried beside her father in Unity Cemetery, Unity Township.
To send flowers or condolences, please visit www.FrederickFuneralHome.com.
