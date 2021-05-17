Diana L. Bald, 72, of Latrobe passed away Saturday, May 15, 2021, in Twin Lakes Rehabilitation and Health Care Center.
She was born Aug. 12, 1948, in Latrobe, a daughter of the late John C. Jacobs and Ethel (Newhouse) Collins.
Diana was a U.S. Army veteran, having served during the Vietnam War. She was a member of St. James Evangelical Lutheran Church in Youngstown and the St. James Women’s Group. She was also a member of American Legion Post 982 and the Youngstown VFD Social Club. Her favorite pastimes included bingo, camping, sewing, bargain shopping with her friend, Gin, and going to casinos.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her stepmother, Pauline Jacobs, and two stepbrothers, Steve and Earl Litten.
She is survived by her husband of more than 52 years, George M. Bald; two sons, Daniel J. Bald (Terri) and Matthew J. Bald; two grandchildren, Rachael A. Portz (Justin) and Jessica L. Bald; a great-granddaughter, Lillian Rose Portz; a sister, Charlene Creamer (Ken); a brother, William Collins; a stepsister, Barbara DeWitt (Dennis); and a stepbrother, John Litten, and a number of nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, May 19, in the Hartman-Graziano Funeral Home Inc., 1500 Ligonier St., Latrobe. Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Thursday, May 20, in the funeral home chapel with her pastor, the Rev. Sarah Rossing, officiating.
Military honors accorded by the Latrobe-Derry Veterans Honor Guard will be held immediately following the service in the funeral home chapel.
Interment will be private.
