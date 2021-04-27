Dennis W. Kowatch, 73, of Latrobe passed away Sunday, April 25, 2021, at home after a long battle with cancer.
He was born Oct. 4, 1947, in Latrobe, a son of Albert J. Kowatch and Helen M. (DePaolo) Kowatch.
He attended St. Vincent Basilica Parish. He served in the U.S. Navy, where he received the National Defense Service Medal. He was a graduate of Derry Area High School, Class of 1965, and graduated from the Art Institute of Pittsburgh and was a member of American Legion Post 0324, Derry.
He was retired from Elliott Company of Jeannette after 43 years of service. He was also a member of Local 1145 Steelworkers Union while at Elliott, where he served as a chairman on the board. Dennis was a man of many trades.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by several aunts, uncles and cousins.
He is survived by his wife of 37 years, Peggy (Ankney) Kowatch, and three children, Lauren Kowatch, Nathan Kowatch and his wife, Amanda, and Erick Kowatch, all of Latrobe.
Visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, April 28, in the Frederick Funeral Home Inc., 1543 Ligonier St., Latrobe. We respectfully request your adherence to all current medical guidelines, including wearing a mask and social distancing, as well as your understanding as we maintain occupancy limits.
A funeral Mass will be celebrated 10 a.m. Thursday, April 29, in St. Vincent Basilica with the Rev. Thomas P. Curry, OSB, as celebrant.
Burial will follow in St. Vincent Cemetery, Unity Township.
The family would like to extend a sincere thank you to all the Excela Health nurses that took care of Dennis with care and compassion.
