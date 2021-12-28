Dennis L. Gregorich, 73, of Latrobe passed away on Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021, at Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital.
Born Jan. 26, 1948, in Johnstown, he was the son of the late Frank and Nicoline (DeNunzio) Gregorich.
Prior to his retirement, Dennis was employed by the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation. Dennis was a member of the F.O. Eagles Tony Angelo Aerie 01188 and the B.P.O. Elks Lodge 907. He was an avid golfer.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Jaclyn A. Gregorich; his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Eugene and Betty (Luther) Payne, and in-laws Bonnie and Conrad Lazor and Joyce Newmyer.
Dennis is survived by his wife, Jacquelyn K. Payne Gregorich of Latrobe; daughter, Bethany L. Gregorich of Latrobe; in-laws Charles and Sandy Payne of Hot Springs, Arkansas, Eugene C. Payne Jr. of Latrobe and Jim Newmyer III of Latrobe, and several nieces and nephews.
There will be no public visitations. Services and interment are private. Arrangements are being handled by Lopatich-Brinker Funeral Home, LLC, 601 Weldon St., Latrobe.
