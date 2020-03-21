Dennis L. Dominick, 67, of Crabtree passed away on Thursday, March 19, 2020, at his home.
Born May 21, 1952, in Latrobe, he was a son of the late Leander R. “Lee” and Vivian (Braden) Dominick.
Dennis was a member of St. Bartholomew Church, Crabtree. Prior to his retirement, he was employed for the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation. He was a graduate of Greater Latrobe Senior High School Class of 1970 and was an Army veteran, having served in the National Guard. He was a member of the Salem Ukes, Old Crabtree Sportsmen Club and Lloydsville Sportsmen Club. Dennis was truly an avid hunter and fisherman.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his mother-in-law, Marion Rullo.
Dennis is survived by his beloved wife and soulmate of 32 years, Diane L. Rullo Dominick of Crabtree; four children, Dennis J. Dominick and his wife, Amber, of Crabtree, Deena M. Dominick Bortz and her husband, Karl, of Springfield, Virginia, William Patty and his husband, Melvin Metts, of Merrittstown, Fayette County, and Carrie Hult and her husband, Mark, of Slickville; two brothers, Donald Dominick and his wife, Donna, of North Irwin and Dale Dominick and his wife, Dawn, of Latrobe; two sisters, Dianna D. August and her husband, Kevin, of Latrobe and Deborah Tomlinson of Ligonier; six grandchildren, Mark Hult, Courtney Dominick, Abigail Dominick, Kaitlyn Bortz, Gabi Hult and Brianna Bortz; his father-in-law, Dominick “Mundo” Rullo of Latrobe; a special niece, his special angel, Amy Tomlinson, and numerous other nieces and nephews.
There will be no public visitations. Services and interment are private for family. A celebration of Dennis’ life will be announced at a later date for his family and friends.
Arrangements are being handled by John J. Lopatich Funeral Home Inc., 601 Weldon St., Latrobe.
To sign the online guest book, send condolences or share a story, please visit www.lopatich.com
