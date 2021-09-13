Dennis Keith Weimer, 57, of Derry died Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021, in Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital.
He was born Jan. 25, 1964, in Latrobe, a son of the late Homer W. and Nancy Ann (Hartshorn) Weimer.
Dennis had worked for the Derry Area School District. He loved drag racing and the outdoors.
He is survived by his brother, Philip Christopher Weimer (Linda) of Derry; his good friend, Gary A. Simms (Marcia) of Latrobe; two nieces, and several aunts, uncles and cousins.
Friends will be received 6 to 8 p.m. Monday in McCabe Funeral Home, 300 W. Third Ave., Derry, where a service will be conducted 10 a.m. Tuesday.
Interment will follow in Coles Cemetery, Derry Township.
Online condolences may be made to www.mccabefuneralhomespa.com.
