Dennis K. Bryson passed away peacefully on Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020, surrounded by his family.
He was born on Feb. 14, 1947, in Latrobe, a son of the late Arvard and Luella McCloy Bryson.
Denny is survived by his wife, Deborah Speer Bryson, and their children, Colby (Carolyn) Bryson and Alexa (Sonny) Pinto. He was also the loving Peepaw of Jax, Lawson and Bryn. In addition, Denny is survived by his mother- and father-in-law, Dolores and Alex Speer; his brother, Craig (Paula) Bryson, and their sons, Paul and Marc, and his brother-in-law, David (Debi) Speer, and their daughter, Alyssa.
Denny retired from Franklin Regional Senior High School after serving 30 years as a law and government teacher and a PSEA/FREA representative. His love of sports led to his children’s involvement in athletics from an early age. Watching them perform gave him such joy, a joy he had hoped to replicate with his grandchildren. In his younger years, he spent countless hours in the woods or beside a stream, content in the peacefulness of nature. Denny was a simple man who loved his family and enjoyed his quiet home life.
Funeral services are private. Should people desire to honor Denny’s memory, contributions may be directed to Action for Animals, P.O. Box 814, Latrobe, PA 15650, online at www.afashelter.org or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, online at www.stjude.org.
The Hartman-Graziano Funeral Home Inc., in Latrobe is handling arrangements. Please visit www.hartman-grazianofuneralhome.com to post an online condolence.
