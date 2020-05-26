Dennis J. “Denny” Fisher, 75, of Blairsville died Saturday, May 23, 2020, at his home.
He was born Oct. 3, 1944, in Monessen, a son of Clair Fisher and Rose (Cocchiara) Fisher.
Denny served in the U.S. Navy. He was the owner of Fisher Auto Repair, Muffler Outlet and Hose Xpress, Blairsville; he belonged to Church of the Good Shepherd, Kent; and was a member of the Latrobe Pidgeon Club. He enjoyed racquetball, golf and spending time with his grandchildren.
He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Catherine (McAdams) Fisher, Blairsville; daughter, Catherine Steeves, Blairsville; sons Thomas Steeves and wife, Betsy, Blairsville; Clifford Steeves and wife, Sylvia, Blairsville; Mark Steeves and wife, Lesley, Blairsville; David Fisher and wife, Tina, Harrisburg; and Mark Fisher and wife, Sue, Charleroi; daughter Denise Hafer and husband, Bill, Blairsville; 15 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a daughter, Sheryl Carroll.
Due to the circumstances of the world today, all services will be private and held at the convenience of the family. If so desired, memorial donations may be made in Denny’s name to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Burial will be in SS. Simon & Jude Cemetery, Blairsville. The James F. Ferguson Funeral Home, Blairsville, is handling the arrangements.
