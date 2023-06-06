Dennis J. Darulla, 73, of Greensburg, formerly of Latrobe, passed away Sunday, June 4, 2023, at his residence at the Down to Earth Community Home.
He was born July 18, 1949, in Latrobe, the son of the late Andrew L. and Lydia M. (Boyle) Darulla.
Dennis struggled with cerebral palsy since birth and was a resident of the Polk State Hospital in Polk, Venango County, since he was 5 years old until its closing a few years ago. He enjoyed magazines, watching television and trucks. Those who knew him were touched by his infectious laugh and his ornery demeanor.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Patricia McPherson.
He is survived by a sister, Linda Holler of Latrobe; a nephew, Keith McPherson (Nicki); a great-niece, Breanna McPherson, and his best friend since he was 5 years old, Larry Shepherd.
Dennis’ family would like to extend their heartfelt thanks to Heidi Warner and her caring staff at Down to Earth Community Home and the nurses and aides from Independence Hospice for the compassionate care he was given.
Friends will be received 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, June 6, in Hartman-Graziano Funeral Home Inc., 1500 Ligonier St., Latrobe.
Funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 7, in the funeral home chapel with Maureen Ceidro officiating.
Entombment will follow in Westmoreland County Memorial Park, Hempfield Township.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to provide the planting of dogwood trees at the community home where Dennis resided. They can be sent to the Down to Earth Community Home, 35 Morningside Drive, Greensburg, PA 15601.
To post an online condolence, please visit www.hartman-grazianofuneralhome.com.
