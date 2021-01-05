Dennis J. Baum, 66, of Derry passed away on Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, at Indiana Regional Medical Center.
Born Sept. 20, 1954, in Latrobe, he was a son of the late Thomas Baum and Marie (Bollinger) Baum.
Dennis was a member of Sacred Heart Church, Youngstown. He was a former machinist at Blairsville Machine and went on to become an auto mechanic. Dennis was a member of the Youngstown Firemen’s Club and was an avid hunter and fisherman.
In addition to his mother, he was preceded in death by a sister, Geneva Miedel.
Dennis is survived by two sons, Denny A. Baum and his wife, Heather, of Clarksburg and Joseph A. Baum and his wife, Chrissy, of Torrance and their mother, Christine D. Baum, of Clymer; two brothers, James Baum and his wife, Carol, of Latrobe and Robert Baum and his wife, Loreen, of Latrobe; one sister, Ruthann Eicher, of Whitney, and four grandchildren, Tyler, Janie, Layne and Jon Douglas.
There will be no public visitations. Services and interment are private. Arrangements are being handled by the Lopatich-Brinker Funeral Home LLC, 601 Weldon St., Latrobe.
To sign the online guest book, send condolences or share a story, please visit www.lopatichbrinker.com.
Commented