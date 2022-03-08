Dennis H. Sweeney, 78, of Ligonier died Sunday, March 6, 2022, at his home.
He was born April 3, 1943, in Latrobe, a son of the late Archie H. and Marie (Krichbaum) Sweeney.
Dennis was a veteran of the Vietnam War, where he had served as a lieutenant in the U.S. Army, and was a member of the Epiphany Anglican Fellowship of Ligonier. A man who loved so many people, even if they voted Blue, he took pride in his work, had a gentle face with a voice only stern when needed, and his love of God and guns showed that he would help others and protect his family from anything.
From 1986-2019 he owned and operated Dennis Sweeney Inc. A strong-willed man of incredible faith, he always had time for his family and grandchildren, who affectionately called him “ANI.” He had a never-ending list of projects and loved traveling with Bea. He was loved and will be sorely missed. God, family, his passion for his farmhouse and pond, his tractor and his late canine Jefe and helping people in need will live on in our memories of Denny.
Surviving are his wife, Beatriz Albin Sweeney; his three daughters, Bea Blastos (Dr. Michael) of Ligonier, Gaby Kress (Frank) of Mount Pleasant and Ceci Houser (Cody) of Mount Lebanon; seven sisters, Vicki Baxter (Bruce) of Shawnee, Kansas, Darcy Sweeney of Florence, Massa-chusetts, Terri McFadden (Edward) of Beverly, Massachusetts, Virginia Nyjhoff (Jan) of Georgia, Nina Haven (David) of Aletha, Kansas, Amy Sweeney of Danvers, Massachusetts, and Kirsten Overholt (Richard) of Durham, North Carolina; a foster brother, George Kereszi of Ligonier; a foster sister, Agnes Herrle (Scott) of Claysville; five grandchildren, Elena, Xavi, Amelia, Alexander and Oliver, and several nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday in McCabe Funeral Home, 144 E. Main St., Ligonier, where a service will be conducted 1 p.m. Sunday.
Private interment will be made in Fort Palmer Cemetery, Fairfield Township.
Ligonier Valley Veterans Honor Guard will present a service 4 p.m. Saturday in the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Valley Youth Network, Ligonier, PA 15658.
