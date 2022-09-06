Dennis F. Comp, 71, of Latrobe passed away peacefully Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022, in UPMC Mercy, Pittsburgh, surrounded by his family.
He was born Feb. 3, 1951, in Latrobe, a son of the late Richard J. and Helen M. (Stoup) Comp.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Dennis F. Comp, 71, of Latrobe passed away peacefully Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022, in UPMC Mercy, Pittsburgh, surrounded by his family.
He was born Feb. 3, 1951, in Latrobe, a son of the late Richard J. and Helen M. (Stoup) Comp.
Dennis was employed by several automobile dealerships over the years as a mechanic and was currently employed by Allied Universal Security. He was a member of the Free and Accepted Masons, the Shriners, the William E. Gelston Chapter of the Order of the Eastern Star, the Tall Cedars of Lebanon Forest 77 and the Order of the Amaranth.
He is survived by his loving wife of 49 years, Leah Moyer Comp; three brothers, Richard J. Comp Jr., Kevin R. Comp and Brian M. Comp (Angie); his faithful canine companions, McGuire and Hope; several nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins, and special friend Annie whose help and support were appreciated at this difficult time.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by three sisters-in-law, Debra Comp, Edna Comp and Peggy Rhodes; his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Homer Moyer and Niora Moyer Osborne, and his stepfather-in-law, Walter Osborne.
There will be no funeral home visitation.
Friends and family are welcome to attend a memorial service 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 17, in Bethany United Methodist Church, 2415 Laveen St., Latrobe, with the Rev. Corben Russell presiding.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Shriners Hospitals for Children at www.lovetotherescue.org.
The Hartman-Graziano Funeral Home Inc. in Latrobe is assisting the family with the arrangements.
To post an online condolence, please visit www.hartman-grazianofuneralhome.com.
Louise Fritz can be reached at lb.society@verizon.net or 724-537-3351 Ext. 25.
All obituaries must be submitted by a funeral home or cremation society, either by email to lb.society@verizon.net or fax to 724-537-0489. The deadline for submitting obituaries is Monday-Friday at 6 a.m. for that day’s paper.The information must include the funeral home’s full billing address including ZIP and daytime phone number. If emailed, photos should be sent as a .jpg attachment, at least 200 resolution and 3-by-5 inches size.
Funeral directors may contact Lifestyles Editor Louise F. Fritz at 724-537-3351, ext. 25, Monday through Friday before noon.
We have transitioned to a new user-friendly interactive website. You will need an account and a subscription to see the site in its entirety.
HOME DELIVERY subscribers get online access for free with their subscription. If you are a home delivery subscriber, create a new account and follow the directions to validate your home delivery subscription.
If you were a previous ONLINE ONLY subscriber, you should have received an email with directions on how to log in. If you are still experiencing issues contact us at bulletincirc@gmail.com.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.