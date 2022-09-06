Dennis F. Comp
Dennis F. Comp, 71, of Latrobe passed away peacefully Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022, in UPMC Mercy, Pittsburgh, surrounded by his family.

He was born Feb. 3, 1951, in Latrobe, a son of the late Richard J. and Helen M. (Stoup) Comp.

