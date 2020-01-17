Dennis Allen Pershing, 67, of Ligonier passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020, at UPMC Presbyterian.
He was born Feb. 9, 1952, in Latrobe, a son of the late Robert and Mary (Snyder) Pershing.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by an infant brother, Richard Pershing.
Prior to retirement, Dennis was employed by Latrobe Steel for 33 years.
He is survived by his loving wife of 44 years, Linda Turcheck Pershing; daughter, Dr. Michelle Pershing and her husband, Dr. Jonathan Toot, of Columbus, Ohio; five siblings, Robert Pershing of Tennessee, John Pershing of Ligonier, Linda McKee and her husband, Dan, of Latrobe, Patricia Ross and her husband, Melvin, of Ligonier and James Pershing of Ligonier, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Memorial contributions may be made to Family House Shadyside, 5245 Centre Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15232.
Private arrangements are by Snyder Funeral Home Inc., Ligonier.
Commented