Dennis A. Noel, 66, of Derry died Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Excela Health Latrobe Hospital.
He was born Aug. 16, 1953, in Latrobe, a son of the late Phillip “Pete” and Myrtle “Honey” (Martin) Noel.
In addition to his parents, Dennis was preceded in death by a sister, Connie Noel Panko, and his brother, Martin Noel.
Dennis had worked for the Westmoreland County Blind Association. He was a “sarcastic joker” who liked to hunt, work on cars, woodworking and spending time with his loved family. He was a member of the Derry Rod & Gun Club.
He is survived by his wife, Pam McDevitt Noel; three daughters, Kimberly Hoover (Bill) of Derry, Becky Bolish (Mark) and Shannon Noel (Matt), all of Latrobe; a sister, Sue Palmer of Greensburg; six grandchildren, Shawn, Derek, Alexis, Alyssa, Katelyn and Carson; two great-grandchildren, Kayla and Gage, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday in McCabe Funeral Home, 300 W. Third Ave., Derry.
Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society, 510 Pellis Road, Greensburg, PA 15601, instead of flowers.
Online condolences may be made to www.mccabefuneralhomespa.com
