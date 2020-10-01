Denise P. (Lizza) Shirey, 53, of Latrobe passed away Monday, Sept. 28, 2020, at Excela Health Latrobe Hospital.
Born Feb. 5, 1967, in Latrobe, she was a daughter of Paul A. Lizza of Latrobe and the late Marlene (Heitchue) Lizza.
Denise had been a member of Holy Family Catholic Church, Latrobe, and was a 1985 graduate of Greater Latrobe Senior High School. She was employed by the Greater Latrobe School District at the junior high school cafeteria, and had previously been employed at The Pond and the former Green Meadows. An avid sports fan, she enjoyed following the Pittsburgh sports teams as well as the Green Bay Packers. Denise enjoyed cooking, and was very good at it. She loved animals and will be lovingly remembered for her big heart and how she always cared for others.
In addition to her father, Denise is survived by her husband, Keith B. Shirey of Latrobe; one daughter, Mary Lynn Shirey of Latrobe; one sister, Shirley Lizza-Small, and her husband, Thomas, of Beaverton, Michigan; two brothers, Paul D. Lizza and his wife, Ruth Ann, of Latrobe and Michael V. Lizza and his wife, Jodie, of Latrobe; a brother-in-law, Bruce Shirey and his wife, Phyllis, of Pittsburgh; she is also survived by several nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins.
Family and friends will be received 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday in the John J. Lopatich Funeral Home Inc., 601 Weldon St., Latrobe. Because of the current medical guidelines, only 25 people will be permitted in the funeral home at one time. We respectfully request your cooperation, understanding, and adherence to current requirements as we direct our guests. A funeral liturgy will be held 11 a.m. Friday in the funeral home with the Rev. Richard Kosisko officiating.
Interment will be private.
To sign the online guest book, send condolences or share a story, please visit www.lopatich.com.
Commented