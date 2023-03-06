Dena L. Taylor, 46, of Ligonier died suddenly Friday, March 3, 2023, at her home.
She was born June 7, 1976, in Mount Pleasant, a daughter of Dennis L. and Lorrie L. (Williams) Pletcher.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Partly cloudy this morning, then becoming cloudy during the afternoon. Slight chance of a rain shower. High 59F. Winds light and variable..
A steady rain this evening. Showers continuing overnight. Low 33F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
Updated: March 6, 2023 @ 7:18 am
Dena L. Taylor, 46, of Ligonier died suddenly Friday, March 3, 2023, at her home.
She was born June 7, 1976, in Mount Pleasant, a daughter of Dennis L. and Lorrie L. (Williams) Pletcher.
Dena was a beloved daughter, wife, mother, grandmother and friend. She worked at the Pie Shoppe in Laughlintown and was a football mom.
She was preceded in death by her sister, Stacy Ludwig.
Surviving, in addition to her parents, are her beloved husband, Rob; daughter, Kirsten; sons, Dylan (Allicia Brownfield) and Wyatt; mother-in-law, Marty Lang; brothers-in-law, Mike and George Taylor; seven grandchildren, and several aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, March 6, in McCabe Funeral Home, 144 E. Main St., Ligonier.
Memorial contributions may be made to her family.
Online condolences may be made to www.mccabefuneralhomespa.com.
All obituaries must be submitted by a funeral home or cremation society, either by email to lb.society@verizon.net or fax to 724-537-0489. The deadline for submitting obituaries is Monday-Friday at 6 a.m. for that day’s paper.The information must include the funeral home’s full billing address including ZIP and daytime phone number. If emailed, photos should be sent as a .jpg attachment, at least 200 resolution and 3-by-5 inches size.
Funeral directors may contact Lifestyles Editor Louise F. Fritz at 724-537-3351, ext. 25, Monday through Friday before noon.
We have transitioned to a new user-friendly interactive website. You will need an account and a subscription to see the site in its entirety.
HOME DELIVERY subscribers get online access for free with their subscription. If you are a home delivery subscriber, create a new account and follow the directions to validate your home delivery subscription.
If you were a previous ONLINE ONLY subscriber, you should have received an email with directions on how to log in. If you are still experiencing issues contact us at bulletincirc@gmail.com.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented