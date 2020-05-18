Delphine Bernazzoli, 98, of Blairsville died Thursday, May 14, 2020, at Excela Health Latrobe Hospital.
Born July 19, 1921, in Brenizer, she was the daughter of the late Nicholas Massimino and Maria (Giordano) Massimino.
Delphine was a member of the SS. Simon & Jude Church, Blairsville. She had worked at the former Goldfarbs clothing store, Blairsville. Delphine was a charter member of the Chestnut Ridge Ladies Golf Association, member of the BPOE No. 406 Ladies Auxiliary and former member of the Blairsville Italian Club Ladies Auxiliary. She enjoyed playing golf, cards and spending time with her family.
Survivors include a daughter, Sandee Gordish and her husband, Ron, of Ohio; a son, Alan “A.B.” Bernazzoli and his wife, Mary, of Blairsville; grandchildren, Joshua Bernazzoli and his wife, Shelly, of Latrobe, Nick Gordish and his wife, Lexie, of Florida, Maria Gordish of New Jersey, Dan Gordish and his wife, Stefanie, of California, and Zachary Bernazzoli of California; great-grandchildren, Sophia and Grady, and several nieces and nephews.
Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Carlo “Sully” Bernazzoli, in 2007, and brothers, Steve, Jim and Joe Massimino.
Because of circumstances in the world today, all services will be private and held at the convenience of the family. If so desired, memorial donations may be made to Westmoreland Intermediate Unit-Clairview School in her great-granddaughter Sophia’s name, 215 Donahue Road, Greensburg, PA 15601.
Interment will be in SS. Simon & Jude Cemetery, Blairsville.
