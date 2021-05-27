Deloris M. “Dort” Lynn, 82, of Ligonier died Monday, May 24, 2021, in Excela Health Frick Hospital, Mount Pleasant.
She was born June 9, 1938, in Ligonier, a daughter of the late Frank and Helen (Graver) Palmer.
Deloris was a member of Fort Palmer Presbyterian Church. She had sung in a gospel group for more than 25 years, having sung for church groups, nursing homes and people confined to home. She enjoyed painting, crocheting and working with her iPad.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, George Palmer.
She is survived by her loving husband of 64 years, James R. Lynn; her daughter, Shelley Davis (Tom) of Ligonier; her sons, James Edward Lynn of Martinsburg, West Virginia, and Todd Eric Lynn (Elizabeth) of Bakersfield, California; three sisters, Jean Whetzel of Akron, Ohio, Nellie Crowe (Richard) and Effie Horner (Tracey), all of Ligonier; seven grand-children; a great-grandchild, and several nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received 4 to 8 p.m. Friday in McCabe Funeral Home, 144 E. Main St., Ligonier.
A funeral service will be conducted 11 a.m. Saturday in Fort Palmer Presbyterian Church, Fairfield Township, with the Rev. Dr. J. Paul McCracken officiating.
Interment will follow in Menoher Memorial Cemetery, Ligonier Township.
Online condolences may be made to www.mccabefuneralhomespa.com.
