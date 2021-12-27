Delmo H. Bonifazi, 86, of Whitney died Friday, Dec. 24, 2021, at Oak Hill Nursing and Rehab Center, Hempfield Township.
He was born Feb. 27, 1935, in Superior, a son of the late Julius and Elizabeth (Zacchetti) Bonifazi.
Delmo was a graduate of Derry Township High School, served with the U.S. Army and Pennsylvania National Guard and prior to retirement worked with Operating Engineers Local 66.
He was a member of St. Cecilia Catholic Church, Whitney. Delmo loved to work on tractors and help other people.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Lorraine A. Smith Bonifazi; three brothers, Bruno L. Bonifazi, Arthur “Etto” Bonifazi and Louis Vesco, and five sisters, Edith Shine, Josephine Liberoni, Mary Bina Penich, Virginia Principe and Caroline Zaidel.
He is survived by two children, Dino Bonifazi and wife Jeanie of Derry and Lori A. Weaver and husband Kent of Lexington, South Carolina; two grandchildren, Dino Bonifazi Jr. and wife Melissa (Black) of Greensburg and Sean Weaver and wife Chelsea of South Carolina; three great-grandchildren, Nicholas and Genevieve Bonifazi and Haley Hallie Weaver; a sister, Louise Caranese of New Alexandria, and many nieces and nephews.
A private service and interment will be held in St. Vincent Cemetery, Unity Township.
Leo M. Bacha Funeral Home Inc., Pleasant Unity, in charge of arrangements.
Commented