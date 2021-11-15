Delia Marie McCullough, 29, of Derry passed away on Friday, Nov. 12, 2021, at her home.
She was born Sept. 4, 1992, in Latrobe.
Delia was a 2011 graduate of Derry Area High School. She enjoyed doing crafts, drawing, and she loved her dog, Izzy, and her three cats, Ducky, Little Foot and Hazey.
She is survived by her mother, Denise McCullough, Derry; father, Lionel Frowen, Pleasant Unity; grandmother, Donna McCullough, Derry, with whom she had a very close relationship; brother Bill Murty, Cleveland, Ohio; brother Thomas Murty Jr., Derry; sister, Brittany Repko, Bradenville, and many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends 2 to 6 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 18, in James F. Ferguson Funeral Home Inc., 25 W. Market St., Blairsville.
A service will be held 6 p.m. Thursday with Pastor Dawn Krishart officiating.
Interment will be in Union Cemetery, New Alexandria.
www.jamesfergusonfuneral home.com
