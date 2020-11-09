Deleen L. (Calvo) DeMary, 73, of Latrobe passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, at Excela Health Latrobe Hospital.
Born July 27, 1947, in Indiana, she was a daughter of the late Delfino P. Calvo and Louise P. (Krisak) Calvo.
Deleen had been employed as a manager for the Hallmark Store at Westmoreland Mall and had previously been employed at the former Jamesway. She enjoyed attending Bible studies, reading, crossword puzzles, and card games. Deleen was a very social person who loved to be around people. She will be lovingly remembered for her caring personality and sense of humor.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Howard “Don” DeMary.
Deleen is survived by three sons, Michael Nicol and his wife, Lauren, of Lothian, Maryland, Brock Smith and his wife, Colleen, of Greensburg and Timothy Smith of Greensburg; one stepdaughter, Lynette DeMary of Pleasant Unity; one brother, Daniel J. Calvo and his wife, Angela, of Sarasota, Florida; four grandchildren, whom she loved, Matthew Nicol, Grant Smith, Berkley Smith and Layla Burkholder; her stepmother, Susannah Calvo of Latrobe; several nieces and nephews, and her dog, Scruffy.
Family and friends will be received 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday in the John J. Lopatich Funeral Home Inc., 601 Weldon St., Latrobe. Additional viewing will be held 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesday in Unity Chapel, Unity Township, where a funeral service will be held 11 a.m. with the Rev. Ronald Durika officiating.
Interment is private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or at www.stjude.org.
