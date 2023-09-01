Debra Lee Cramer, 64, of Ligonier died peacefully Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023, at her home.
She was born Nov. 28, 1958, in Indiana, a daughter of the late Curtis and Virginia (Cippolini) Luckhart.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Debra Lee Cramer, 64, of Ligonier died peacefully Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023, at her home.
She was born Nov. 28, 1958, in Indiana, a daughter of the late Curtis and Virginia (Cippolini) Luckhart.
Debra loved her family, her pets, the outdoors, nature, music and her swimming pool.
She is survived by her loving husband of 43 years, Glenn W. Cramer; her son, Keith W. Cramer of Stahlstown; her daughter, Jennifer Dorazio (Justin) of Ligonier; her grandchild, Cash; her brother, Robert B. Luckhart of Utis, Florida, and her sister, Sandra Hackett (Peter) of Wexford.
Friends will be received 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 5, in McCabe Funeral Home, 144 E. Main St., Ligonier.
Online condolences may be made to www.mccabefuneralhomespa.com.
All obituaries must be submitted by a funeral home or cremation society, either by email to lb.society@verizon.net or fax to 724-537-0489. The deadline for submitting obituaries is Monday-Friday at 6 a.m. for that day’s paper.The information must include the funeral home’s full billing address including ZIP and daytime phone number. If emailed, photos should be sent as a .jpg attachment, at least 200 resolution and 3-by-5 inches size.
Funeral directors may contact Lifestyles Editor Louise F. Fritz at 724-537-3351, ext. 25, Monday through Friday before noon.
We have transitioned to a new user-friendly interactive website. You will need an account and a subscription to see the site in its entirety.
HOME DELIVERY subscribers get online access for free with their subscription. If you are a home delivery subscriber, create a new account and follow the directions to validate your home delivery subscription.
If you were a previous ONLINE ONLY subscriber, you should have received an email with directions on how to log in. If you are still experiencing issues contact us at bulletincirc@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.