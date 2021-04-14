Debra A. Cline, 65, passed away Saturday, April 10, 2021, at Manor Care North. She was the lifelong companion of 34 years to Karl B. Welkner.
Ms. Cline was born in Latrobe on Dec. 31, 1955, daughter of the late Paul D. and Sally (Martucelli) Cline.
Debra was a graduate of West York Senior High School, Class of 1974, and retired after 37 years as an electronics assembler for ISSC/Honeywell.
She enjoyed traveling and always wanted to go. She had a lifelong compassionate love for her furry little felines.
Survivors include a daughter, Brittany N. Cline and her companion, Ben R. Calp, of York; two stepdaughters, Lindsey N. Stewart and Karla R. Johnson, both of York; three stepgrandchildren, Justice, Ky-lin and Jayda; a sister, Joan Feiser of York, and three nieces and nephews, Jennifer, Johnny and Jason.
A memorial service will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, April 17, in the LeRoy R. Leber Funeral Home Inc., 2290 School St., York (Shiloh). Officiating will be Deborah Eisenhart.
If attending Debra’s service, we ask that you wear a mask to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.
In lieu of flowers, the family has asked that memorial contributions be made to the York County SPCA, 3159 N. Susquehanna Trail, York, PA 17406 or to DollarsForScholars.org.
