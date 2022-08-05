Debra A. Campbell Olecki, 63, of Latrobe passed away Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022, at her home.
Born March 25, 1959, in Latrobe, she was a daughter of Nancy L. Smolleck Tomich of Latrobe and the late Alfred O. Campbell.
Updated: August 5, 2022 @ 5:27 pm
Debbie was a member of St. Cecilia Church, Whitney. Prior to her retirement, she was employed at MSA Safety. She enjoyed trips to the casinos, where she had great luck. Family and especially Sunday dinners were very important to her, and she cared for her family tremendously.
Along with her father, she was preceded in death by a brother, Jeffrey A. Campbell Sr.; stepfathers, Willis Lloyd and Peter Tomich; stepsister, Vicki Tomich; in-laws, Stephen and Florence Olecki; a brother-in-law, Dan Dominick, and a nephew, Douglas Moff.
Debbie is survived by her husband, William J. Olecki of Latrobe; son, Jason A. Olecki of Pittsburgh; daughter, Erika L. Sheridan of Latrobe; her siblings David J. Campbell and Joyce Piper of Latrobe, Donna L. Campbell of Latrobe, Jennifer L. Ulery and her husband, Bruce, of Bolivar, David D. Tomich and his fiancée, Delores Finch, of Mount Airy, Maryland, and Cynthia D. Stickle and her husband, Joseph, of Latrobe; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, Kathy Jo Campbell of Acme, Kathy Dominick of Latrobe, Stephen “Butch” Olecki of Latrobe and Thomas Olecki and his wife, Rose Marie, of Palm Desert, California; an aunt and uncle, Carol Smolleck and Jim Smolleck, and she was the doting and fun aunt to her numerous nieces and nephews. She is also survived by her beloved dog, Nikita.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to Dr. Sulecki and staff, Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital’s fourth floor and Excela Health Home Care and Hospice for their excellent care and compassion.
Family and friends will be received from noon to 3 and 5 to 8 p.m. Sunday in Lopatich-Brinker Funeral Home, LLC, 601 Weldon St., Latrobe.
A funeral Mass will be celebrated 11 a.m. Monday in St. Cecilia Church, Whitney, with the Rev. James F. Podlesny, OSB, as celebrant.
Interment will follow in Unity Cemetery, Unity Township.
To sign the online guest book, send condolences or share a story, please visit www.lopatichbrinker.com.
All obituaries must be submitted by a funeral home or cremation society, either by email to lb.society@verizon.net or fax to 724-537-0489. The deadline for submitting obituaries is Monday-Friday at 6 a.m. for that day’s paper.The information must include the funeral home’s full billing address including ZIP and daytime phone number. If emailed, photos should be sent as a .jpg attachment, at least 200 resolution and 3-by-5 inches size.
Funeral directors may contact Lifestyles Editor Louise F. Fritz at 724-537-3351, ext. 25, Monday through Friday before noon.
