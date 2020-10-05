Deborah R. (Helfferich) Riggins, 67, of Latrobe passed away on Monday, Sept. 28, 2020, at Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital.
Born Sept. 30, 1952, in Latrobe, she was a daughter of the late Donovan R. and Vergean G. (Jackman) Helfferich.
Deborah was a member of Prince of Peace Lutheran Church, Latrobe. Prior to her retirement, she was employed at First Commonwealth Bank. She earned her bachelor’s degree at California University of Pennsylvania. Deborah was an avid Pittsburgh Steelers fan and loved her dogs.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Donna Vergean Helfferich.
Deborah is survived by her husband, E. Michael Riggins of Latrobe; two daughters, Andrea Marie Edwards and her husband, Russell, of Suffolk, Virginia, and Autumn Dawn Stidham and her husband, Jeff, of Awendaw, South Carolina; one brother, Mark F. Helfferich and his wife, Tina, of Latrobe; four grandchildren, Emma, Gage, Paige and Cole; a niece, Martina Freund and her husband, Gregory; a nephew, her godson, Logan Helfferich, and numerous other nieces and nephews.
Family and friends will be received 10 a.m. until the time of service 11 a.m. Thursday in Prince of Peace Lutheran Church, 1325 Mission Road, Latrobe. Please be prepared to follow all recommended medical guidelines including wearing a mask and social distancing.
Private inurnment will be in Unity Cemetery, Unity Township.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to National Kidney Foundation, 2403 Sidney Street, #230, Pittsburgh, PA 15203.
Arrangements are being handled by the John J. Lopatich Funeral Home Inc., 601 Weldon St., Latrobe.
To sign the online guest book, send condolences or share a story, please visit www.lopatich.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.