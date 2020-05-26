Deborah M. (Johns) Marts, 72, of Derry passed away on Friday, May 22, 2020, at Excela Health Latrobe Hospital after she courageously battled cancer for 15 years and she miraculously conquered many obstacles with her amazing strength through the grace of God.
Born Sept. 9, 1947, in Latrobe, she was a daughter of the late Clarence “Babe” Johns and Josephine (Janroga) Johns.
Deborah was a member of St. Martin Church, New Derry. Prior to her retirement, she was employed at Latrobe Area Hospital.
A talented artist, she was an Alumna of the Art Institute of Pittsburgh. She enjoyed being around people, had a contagious laugh and a one-of-a-kind smile. She would often say how grateful she was for her doctors and God who gave her time to meet all four of her grandchildren!
Deborah is survived by her husband, Charles A. Marts, of Derry; two sons, Damon Marts and his wife, Lisa Bombin, of San Antonio, Texas, and Chad Marts and his wife, Barbara, of Virginia Beach, Virginia; one daughter, Beth Smoker and her husband, Steve, of Derry; two brothers, Dennis Johns and his wife, Marlene, of New Derry, and William Johns and his wife, Paula, of Delmont; one sister, Barbara Wick and her husband, John “Cook,” of Crossville, Tennessee; four grandchildren, Greyson Charles Marts, Presley Glen Marts, Giancarlo Bombin and Sylas Charles Smoker, and several nieces, nephews, cousins, great friends, and her dog, Hooper.
Family and friends will be received 2 to 4 p.m. Wednesday at the John J. Lopatich Funeral Home, Inc., 601 Weldon St., Latrobe. Due to the current medical guidelines, only 25 people will be permitted in the funeral home at one time. We respectfully request your cooperation and understanding as we direct our guests.
Services and interment are private.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Vincent DePaul Society, P.O. Box 654, Latrobe, PA 15650 or to Salvation Army, 1420 Ridge Avenue, Latrobe, PA 15650.
