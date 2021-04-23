Deborah L. (Guinn) Carota, 70, of Derry, formerly of Washington, Pennsylvania, passed away on Wednesday, April 21, 2021, at her home.
Born Jan. 10, 1951, in Washington, she was a daughter of the late Fred A. and Loretta (Zaremba) Guinn.
Prior to her retirement, Deborah was employed at Canonsburg General Hospital. There, she specialized in mammography and was very passionate about her job having lost a special cousin to breast cancer. She was fiercely independent and nothing held her back. With a heart of gold, she was always charitable toward people and pets. She enjoyed traveling, especially to the ocean, loved her pets, and most of all loved spending time with her family.
Deborah is survived by one son, Nicholas D. Carota and his fiancée, Colleen Clark, of Greensburg; one daughter, Lisa D. McEwen and her husband, Thomas, of Latrobe, and one sister, Kathy Motshagen and her husband, Jim, of Indiana.
There will be no public visitations. Services and interment are private. Arrangements are being handled by the Lopatich-Brinker Funeral Home LLC, 601 Weldon St., Latrobe.
To sign the online guest book, send condolences or share a story, please visit www.lopatichbrinker.com.
Commented