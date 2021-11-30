Deborah Jean Prettiman Downs, 67, of Latrobe died comfortably in her home on Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021.
Born June 15, 1954, in Jeannette, she was a daughter of the late William and Lois (Boyd) Prettiman.
Deborah was very skilled in the kitchen; she loved to cook and bake. She was the happiest when she was tending to her vegetable garden and flowers. She loved animals, the Steelers and Penn State football.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a nephew, Bill Prettiman; a brother-in-law, Brian Downs, and a sister-in-law, Jan Knechtel.
Deborah is survived by her husband, Doug Downs of Latrobe; her three children, Stephen Gyory and his wife, Lauren, Christopher Gyory and his fiancée, Stephanie, and Meghan Lavernia and her husband, Ryan; two grandchildren, Liv and Leo; her brothers and sisters, Ted and Mary Prettiman, Linda and Jim Brown, Paul and Lois Prettiman, Ron and Enid Prettiman, Susie and Bob Baker, Troy and Patty Prettiman; her brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, George and Carol Downs, Ernie and Tina Downs, Rick and Lori Downs, Allen and Tracy Downs, Judy and Joe Spillar, Cindy and Tim Maloy, Susan and Vaughn Warbuck, and Bun and Dave Petrillo.
Debby’s family would like to extend a heartfelt thank-you to all the wonderful caregivers who supported her, especially Doug and Susie, along with Amedisys Hospice, for being so caring and helpful to the end.
There will be no public visitations. Services and interment are private.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial contributions be made to Action for Animals, P.O. Box 814, Latrobe, PA 15650.
Arrangements are being handled by Lopatich-Brinker Funeral Home, LLC, 601 Weldon St., Latrobe.
To sign the online guest book, send condolences or share a story, please visit www.lopatichbrinker.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.