Deborah J. Wible Markiewicz, 71, of Pueblo West, Colorado, formerly of Derry, passed away suddenly Saturday, May 20, 2023, at her home after a brief illness.
Born June 19, 1951, in Derry, she was a daughter of the late Arthur M. and Mildred I. (Henderson) Wible.
Deborah lived 50 years in Derry with her husband, Dan, and together they built a successful tax business that served the community for more than 30 years. She and Dan loved to travel in their camper cross-country, visiting many states, and enjoyed camping with their good friends Patti, Steve, Dawn and Bryan. After Dan passed away, Deborah moved to Colorado with her daughter, Holly, where she found her second love, Bob. They would spend many wonderful hours together on their patio feeding the deer. While in Pueblo West, she became a member of the Church of the Nazarene, where she very much enjoyed the sermons of her friend Pastor Jim. Deborah will be lovingly remembered for her witty sense of humor and contagious laugh. To the very end, she made sure she had her eyelashes done and her nails painted, and she left this life with just as much gusto as she lived it.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Edward D. “Dan” Markiewicz, on April 20, 2020; two sisters, Cheryl Woods and Carolann Gennaro; her brother, Paul A. Wible, and a niece, Kristin Wible.
Deborah is survived by two daughters, Misty Enos and her husband, Jerry, of Latrobe and Holly Farbo and her husband, Chris, of Pueblo West; a sister, Janet Klym of Latrobe; her grandchildren, Jacob Enos (Ashley), Alexis East (Patrick), Sophia Woods and Marlei Brown; great-grandchildren, Liam Milliard and Luna East; Nathan Woods and Crysti Brown, special people she considered her own children; some very special nieces and nephews, and her partner, Bob Farson of Pueblo West.
Family and friends will be received 3 to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 31, in Lopatich-Brinker Funeral Home, LLC, 601 Weldon St., Latrobe.
A funeral service will be held 6:30 p.m. Wednesday in the funeral home with Pastor Jim Murray officiating.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.