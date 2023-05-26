Deborah J. Wible Markiewicz

Deborah J. Wible Markiewicz, 71, of Pueblo West, Colorado, formerly of Derry, passed away suddenly Saturday, May 20, 2023, at her home after a brief illness.

Born June 19, 1951, in Derry, she was a daughter of the late Arthur M. and Mildred I. (Henderson) Wible.