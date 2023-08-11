Deborah 'Debbie' S. Miller

Deborah “Debbie” S. Miller, 66, most recently of Greensburg, formerly of Mount Pleasant, passed away Tuesday morning, Aug. 8, 2023, in Independence Health System Westmoreland Hospital.

She was born Jan. 29, 1957, in Mount Pleasant, a daughter of the late James E. and MaryAnn (Kattera) Miller.