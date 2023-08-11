Deborah “Debbie” S. Miller, 66, most recently of Greensburg, formerly of Mount Pleasant, passed away Tuesday morning, Aug. 8, 2023, in Independence Health System Westmoreland Hospital.
She was born Jan. 29, 1957, in Mount Pleasant, a daughter of the late James E. and MaryAnn (Kattera) Miller.
Debbie was a member of Bridgeport United Methodist Church and enjoyed attending the Monday service at the Church of the Brethren in Greensburg.
A “social butterfly,” Debbie loved parties and candy, dances, bowling, swimming, bingo, shopping, dining out, and taking day trips with her many friends. She also enjoyed volunteering at area senior citizens centers. In addition, Debbie liked horses, art, and word searches.
She especially liked spending time with family and friends. No one could make her laugh like Dennis, her twin.
Debbie was preceded in death by her lifelong friend Diana Stepansky and her “Babe” Mark.
Debbie has touched many hearts along the way, and they certainly touched hers. She loved being with Deidra and Kim who were her housemates at the group home.
The family would like to give special recognition to Charlene Cook and Kathleen Fatla, who showed unwavering love and kindness to Debbie. Brenda, Hope and Shirley were also significant in Debbie’s life.
She is survived by her brothers and sister, Larry R. Miller (Linda) of Latrobe, Barbara A. Craig of Scottdale and her younger twin by five minutes, Dennis J. Miller (Kristin) of Connellsville; nieces and nephews, Ian Miller, Benjamin Ciocco (Gretchen), Natalie D’Amico (Ed), Douglas L. Craig, Andrew Henderson (Sherry), Alyssa Basinger (Josh), Haley Geyer (Matt), Jacob and Zachary Miller, and great-nieces and great-nephews, Beckett, Colette, Rocco, Vinny, Asher, Atticus, Archie, Scout and Harrison.
Family and friends will be received 2 to 8 p.m. Monday, Aug. 14, in Slater-Rega Funeral & Cremation Services, 730 W. Main St., Mount Pleasant, PA 15666, where the service officiated by Pastor Tim Auler will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 15.
She will be laid to rest beside her parents in the Mount Pleasant Cemetery.
Those wishing to remember Debbie in a special way can make a memorial donation in her memory to the Church of the Brethren Joyful Celebration Ministry, 554 Stanton St., Greensburg, PA 15601.
