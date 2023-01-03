Deborah A. Rager, 66, of Blairsville died Friday, Dec. 30, 2022, at Beacon Ridge in Indiana, Pennsylvania.
She was born Feb. 10, 1956, in Latrobe, a daughter of the late Alvin Wayne and Viola Marie (Ashbaugh) Rager.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers in the afternoon. High near 65F. Winds SW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch..
Showers this evening becoming less numerous overnight. Low 58F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Updated: January 3, 2023 @ 9:15 am
Deborah A. Rager, 66, of Blairsville died Friday, Dec. 30, 2022, at Beacon Ridge in Indiana, Pennsylvania.
She was born Feb. 10, 1956, in Latrobe, a daughter of the late Alvin Wayne and Viola Marie (Ashbaugh) Rager.
Deborah was a homemaker. She enjoyed watching CBN 700 Club and spending time with her friends and family.
Beside her parents, Deborah was preceded in death by her son Terrance S. “Terry” Flack and two brothers, Gary and Alvin Rager.
Deborah is survived by her sons Tony Flack and wife Holly of Derry and Ryan Flack of Bear Rocks; three brothers, Robert Rager of Blairsville, David Rager of Blairsville and John Rager of New Jersey; three sisters, Linda McAdams and husband Glen of Blairsville, Mary Kay McAdams and husband Dan of Blairsville and Marie “Cis” Rager and Mike Podolak of Castledale, Utah; a sister-in-law, Carol Rager of Blairsville; eight grand-children, Joshua and wife Micaela, Justin, Jordan, Jenna, Courtney and husband Tim, Kirsten, Brandon and Madison; three great-grandchildren, Skyleigh, Olivia and Tim Jr., and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews and friends.
A memorial service will be announced at a later date.
The family has entrusted the Matthew X. Merlin Funeral Home Inc., 529 N. Chestnut St., Derry, PA 15627, (724-694-8331) to handle the funeral arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to a charity of one’s choice.
Online condolences may be made at merlinfuneralhome.com.
All obituaries must be submitted by a funeral home or cremation society, either by email to lb.society@verizon.net or fax to 724-537-0489. The deadline for submitting obituaries is Monday-Friday at 6 a.m. for that day’s paper.The information must include the funeral home’s full billing address including ZIP and daytime phone number. If emailed, photos should be sent as a .jpg attachment, at least 200 resolution and 3-by-5 inches size.
Funeral directors may contact Lifestyles Editor Louise F. Fritz at 724-537-3351, ext. 25, Monday through Friday before noon.
We have transitioned to a new user-friendly interactive website. You will need an account and a subscription to see the site in its entirety.
HOME DELIVERY subscribers get online access for free with their subscription. If you are a home delivery subscriber, create a new account and follow the directions to validate your home delivery subscription.
If you were a previous ONLINE ONLY subscriber, you should have received an email with directions on how to log in. If you are still experiencing issues contact us at bulletincirc@gmail.com.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented