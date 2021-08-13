Debbie Volchko Cochran of Claremore, Oklahoma, passed away on Sunday, July 25, 2021.
She was the daughter of William (Bill) Volchko and Catherine (Kay) Stanislav Volchko.
Debbie was born Jan. 6 in Latrobe and graduated from Latrobe High School. Prior to graduation, she was employed by Merrill Lynch, and was transferred to Houston, Texas. Most recently she was employed by Baker Hughes.
She is survived by her mother, Catherine Volchko of Latrobe; husband, Ray Cochran of Claremore; children, Courtney Baker (Justin), Rachel Stockton (Daniel) of Fort Worth, Texas, and Ryan Cochran of Claremore; her beloved grandchildren, Kyle, Claire, Jolee, Ellie and Wesley; her brother, Greg Volchko, and many cousins.
Debbie was preceded in death by her father, William Volchko.
A wonderful daughter, wife, mother and nana, Debbie cherished her time with family. She was in her element when taking care of her children. She was their biggest supporter. Whether it was a sporting event or band competition, Debbie was there eagerly cheering them on. She enjoyed watching crime shows and following the news. She loved to travel with her fur baby, Chloe, and the beach was one of her favorite destinations.
A memorial service in her memory will be held Sunday, Aug. 15, at St. John the Baptist Orthodox Catholic Church, Wilpen, at the end of Liturgy for the 9 a.m. service.
The family suggests that, in lieu of flowers, a donation be made to one of the following: St. John the Baptist, 315 Wilpen Road, Ligonier, PA 15658, or Ray Cochran, 22426 S. Dogwood Place, Claremore, OK 74019, or The Clarehouse at 7617 Mingo Road, Tulsa, OK 74133, where Debbie received excellent care in her final days.
