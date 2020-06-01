Debarah V. Shawley, 60, of Derry died Saturday, May 30, 2020, at her home surrounded by her family.
She was born June 30, 1959, in Latrobe, a daughter of the late Louis A. and Grace A. Isaacs Fisher.
She was a member of the Derry First United Methodist Church the Lady’s Prayer Group and Bible Study. An ardent cook who loved her grandchildren, reading and crocheting.
Surviving are her loving husband, James E. Shawley, her son; David J. Shawley (Laurie) of Blacklick; daughter, Amanda Zepp (Waylon) of Latrobe; brother, James R. Romansky of Derry, sisters, Darlene V. Lattanzio, Doreen V. Riffle (Todd), all of Latrobe, and Diane V. Dempsey (Eric DeMalta) of Bradenville; five grandchildren, Zander, Tanner and Spencer Shawley, and Madison and Victoria Zepp; her loving four-legged companion, Sadie, several nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday in the McCabe Funeral Home, 300 W. Third Ave., Derry. A maximum of 25 people at a time.
Services and interment will be private.
A special thanks to all of the caregivers, friends and church friends who helped during Debarah’s illness.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Derry First United Methodist Church.
Online condolences may be made to www.mccabefuneralhomes
