Dean Wilbert Harvey, 96, of New Florence died Monday, March 13, 2023.
Born Sept. 14, 1926, in Waterford, he was a son of the late S. Otto Harvey of Waterford and the late Margaret Smithley Harvey of Ligonier.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Dean Wilbert Harvey, 96, of New Florence died Monday, March 13, 2023.
Born Sept. 14, 1926, in Waterford, he was a son of the late S. Otto Harvey of Waterford and the late Margaret Smithley Harvey of Ligonier.
Dean was also preceded in death by his wife of 65 years, Alice Harvey.
Dean is survived by his children, Kathy (George) Martin, Ronald Wayne (Joyce Schuster) Harvey and Debbie (Bill) Connolly; grandchildren, Tony Mollick, Amy (Lonnie) Ruozzi, Kimberly (Marc) Miller and Nathan (Haley) Connolly; great-granddaughter, Jenna Ruozzi, and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was the last known survivor of his brothers and sisters, Marie Rolley, Frank, George, Wilma Betz and adopted brother Bob Sheridan.
Dean served in the U.S. Navy, Pacific Theater 1943 to 1945, and retired from Bethlehem Steel in 1983.
Dean was an avid golfer, fisherman and hunter. He enjoyed wintering in Florida for 30 years with his wife, Alice, where they made many friends and wonderful memories.
He was a faithful member of First Church of Christ, Bolivar, and Laurel Valley Senior Center in New Florence.
Friends and family will be received 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, March 17, in Kenneth A. Stuart Funeral Home, 139 Ligonier St., New Florence, and Saturday, March 18, from 10 a.m. till time of service at noon. Officiant will be Lloyd Campbell of First Church of Christ, Bolivar.
Private interment will be in Fort Palmer Cemetery, Fairfield Township.
The family suggests memorial contributions be made to Laurel Valley Senior Center, P.O. Box 366, New Florence, PA 15944, where Dean enjoyed many meals, activities and his friends through the years.
Online condolences may be left at www.thestuartfuneralhomes.com.
All obituaries must be submitted by a funeral home or cremation society, either by email to lb.society@verizon.net or fax to 724-537-0489. The deadline for submitting obituaries is Monday-Friday at 6 a.m. for that day’s paper.The information must include the funeral home’s full billing address including ZIP and daytime phone number. If emailed, photos should be sent as a .jpg attachment, at least 200 resolution and 3-by-5 inches size.
Funeral directors may contact Lifestyles Editor Louise F. Fritz at 724-537-3351, ext. 25, Monday through Friday before noon.
We have transitioned to a new user-friendly interactive website. You will need an account and a subscription to see the site in its entirety.
HOME DELIVERY subscribers get online access for free with their subscription. If you are a home delivery subscriber, create a new account and follow the directions to validate your home delivery subscription.
If you were a previous ONLINE ONLY subscriber, you should have received an email with directions on how to log in. If you are still experiencing issues contact us at bulletincirc@gmail.com.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.