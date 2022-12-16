Dean Miller, 81, of Blairsville (Derry Township) passed away Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, at UPMC Mercy, Pittsburgh.
A son of Walter C. and Sara E. (Baker) Miller, he was born Oct. 10, 1941, in Aliquippa.
Dean graduated from Derry Township High School, Class of 1959, and was the owner of Chestnut Ridge Communication Service, Blairsville, for 32 years.
He was a member of the United Methodist Church in New Alexandria, Indiana County Chamber of Commerce and the Greater Latrobe-Laurel Valley Regional Chamber of Commerce.
He enjoyed working on the family farm and traveling.
Dean was employed for 25 years by Bell of PA and AT&T, where he became proficient in telecommunications. He then later retired in 1989 and started the Chestnut Ridge Communications business in Blairsville.
Surviving are his wife, Eydie Piatt Miller, whom he married June 26, 2016; a daughter, Deana Krinock (Tim) of Latrobe; a son-in-law, Keith Vaughn of Blairsville; three stepchildren, Lisa Piatt (Mike) of East Haven, Connecticut, Julie Piatt (Andy) of Cincinnati, Ohio, and Eric Piatt (Victoria) of Furlong, Bucks County; grandchildren, Mitchell Krinock (Shannon), Elizabeth, Stephanie and Hannah Vaughn, Michael Gambardella (Kim), Dave Gambardella (Kristin), Garrett Ardis, Colton Ardis, Roman Messina, Marisa Messina and Kaitlyn Cavallo (Rich); two great-grandchildren, Cameron Cavallo and Davie Gambardella; two brothers, Robert Miller (Tess) of Latrobe and Dennis Miller (Cindy) of New Alexandria; a sister, Sue Barnhart of New Alexandria; three sisters-in-law, Evelyn Miller of Latrobe, Lois Miller of DuBois and Ruth Ann Jones of Blairsville, and several nieces and nephews.
Dean was preceded in death by his parents; his first wife, Barbara Himler Miller; a daughter, Susan Vaughn; two brothers, Donald and Orin “Bud” Miller; three sisters, Sara Fritz, Nancy Miller and Shirley Miller, and a brother-in-law, Dale Barnhart.
Family and friends will be received 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 20, in Shoemaker Funeral Home Inc., 49 N. Walnut St., Blairsville, PA 15717.
A funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 21, in the United Methodist Church, New Alexandria, with the Rev. Sharon Waltenbaugh officiating.
Interment will be in Union Cemetery, New Alexandria.
In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests memorial donations be made in Dean’s memory to the New Alexandria United Methodist Church, 106 Washington St., New Alexandria, PA 15670; Tunnel to Towers Foundation (which provides new smart homes to severely wounded veterans or pays off mortgages for families who have lost loved ones) www.t2t.org, or to Wreaths Across America (which provides wreaths on veterans’ graves) www.wreathsaccrossamerica.org.
