David Wayne Planinsek, 63, of Latrobe passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020, at his home.
Born March 16, 1956, in Latrobe, he was a son of the late Edward V. Planinsek Sr. and Janet J. Jackman Planinsek.
David was a member of Sacred Heart Church, Youngstown. Prior to his retirement, he had been employed with the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection. Known by many as “Derby Dave,” he was famous for the annual fishing derby he and Cindy hosted with their family. A “Ridger” all of his life, Dave was an avid outdoorsman who loved to hunt, fish, bird, pick mushrooms, identify wildflowers, and garden. Dave’s love of photography led him to document all of his outdoor adventures with lots of photos. He had a deep love and respect for the outdoors that he shared with family and friends, especially younger outdoorsmen. Dave lived life to the fullest. He enjoyed hosting family and friends on his patio and in his basement for any reason worth gathering, including Steeler and Pirate games, card games, and cookouts. Dave loved spending time with his grandchildren, Bennett and Jackman. The trio could often be found on the ridge in the old red truck, driving to the pavilion, visiting a neighbor, or hauling supplies to and from the garden. His extensive knowledge of the outdoors and quick sense of humor will be missed by all who knew and loved him.
David is survived by his wife, Cindy R. Butcher Planinsek of Latrobe; daughter, Abby Bezilla and her husband, Adam, of Latrobe; son, David E. Planinsek of Latrobe; three brothers, Ed Planinsek Jr. and his wife, Marilyn, of Bridgeville, Mick Planinsek and his wife, Wendy, of Latrobe and Ken Planinsek and his wife, Beth, of Latrobe; three sisters, Lisa Singer and her husband, Marty, of Latrobe, Lori Rodgers and her husband, Shawn, of Latrobe and Nina Enfinger and her husband, Billy, of Latrobe; two grandchildren, Bennett Edward and Jackman David, and a number of nieces and nephews.
Family and friends will be received 3 to 8 p.m. Friday in John J. Lopatich Funeral Home Inc., 601 Weldon St., Latrobe.
A funeral Mass will be celebrated 11 a.m. Saturday in Sacred Heart Church, Youngstown, with the Rev. James F. Podlesny, OSB, as celebrant.
Interment will follow in Unity Cemetery, Unity Township.
Donations may be made to Sacred Heart Church, P.O. Box 328, Youngstown, PA 15696, or to Youngstown Volunteer Fire Department, 208 Main St., Youngstown, PA 15696.
