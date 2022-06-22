David Wayne McKendrick, 56, of Derry passed away Tuesday, May 24, 2022, at home.
He was born July 2, 1965, in Indiana, Pennsylvania, to the late James and Erma (Beighley) McKendrick.
David was a wood worker and carpenter, and he also had worked in maintenance at a nursing home. David served his community as a volunteer fireman with the Latrobe and Slickville fire departments.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Richard McKendrick, and a sister, Barb McKendrick.
David is survived by his wife of 19 years, Tracy Brown McKendrick; four sisters, Patty Shear, Threasa Dunmire (Greg), Pam Gresko (fiancé Randy) and Janice Cymbor; three brothers, Tim McKendrick (Suzie), Rob McKendrick (Wendy) and Terry McKendrick; several nieces and nephews; a caregiver, Kristen Adams; two sisters-in-law, Diane Nicely and Patty Ramsey, and a nephew, Andy Palmer, and a niece, Cassie Palmer, both of whom helped with his care.
As per his wishes, there will be no public visitation or services.
P. David Newhouse Funeral Home, 215 Church St., New Alexandria, PA 15670, (724-668-2248) is entrusted with arrangements.
Memorial donations can be made to the family to assist with funeral costs.
www.NewhouseFuneral Home.com.
Commented