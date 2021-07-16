David W. Brutscher, 94, of Jacksonville, Florida, formerly of Latrobe, passed away Tuesday, July 13, 2021, in the Community Hospice Center for Caring at Baptist Medical Center, Jacksonville.
He was born April 12, 1927, in Pittsburgh, a son of the late Michael and Margaret (Beilstein) Brutscher.
David was a veteran of World War II, having served in the U.S. Navy as a radio crewman on a Grumman TBM Avenger torpedo bomber. He had a lifelong love for aviation and was proud to have witnessed the first Blue Angels appearance at the Latrobe Airshow.
Prior to his retirement, he was employed by the U.S. Postal Service. He was a member of the Shepherd of the Woods Lutheran Church in Jacksonville and a former member of Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church in Latrobe for 30 years, where he was active with the senior citizens and volunteered at the Shepherd Shop. He also volunteered at the Ligonier Valley Library.
In addition to his parents, David was preceded in death by his wife, Ruth M. Kreeger Brutscher, in 2012, and three half brothers, Henry, Michael and Thomas Brutscher.
David is survived by two children, Pamela Jo Huber (Larry Alcorn) of Lake City, Florida, and Paul David Brutscher (Crystal) of Waverly, New York; a grandson, Joshua P. Brutscher (Catie LeFevre); two step-grandchildren, Jeremey Alcorn (Adriana) and Luke Alcorn (Anna Koopman), and two step-great-grandchildren, Emma and Ronan Alcorn.
Friends will be received 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, July 19, in Hartman-Graziano Funeral Home Inc., 1500 Ligonier St., Latrobe.
Military service accorded by the Latrobe-Derry Veterans Honor Guard will be held 9:15 a.m. Tuesday, July 20, in the funeral home.
Funeral service will be held 10 a.m. Tuesday in Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church, Latrobe, with the church pastors officiating.
Interment will be in Restland Memorial Park, Monroeville.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church, 331 Weldon St., Latrobe, PA 15650, or to the Shepherd of the Woods Lutheran Church and School, 7860 Southside Blvd., Jacksonville, FL 32256.
