David W. Bell Jr., 60, of Derry Township, beloved son, brother, nephew, uncle and friend, died unexpectedly Friday, Jan. 17, 2020, at his home.
He was born Feb. 5, 1959, in Latrobe, a son of the late David W. Sr. and Emma L. (Waldron) Bell.
David retired from the U.S. Air Force as a master sergeant. He was an avid sportsman and collector of many things. He truly was a fun person and enjoyed making his friends and family laugh.
Besides his parents, David was preceded in death by a sister, Sandra L. Bell.
David is survived by two uncles, David A. Waldron and wife Kathy of Latrobe and Harry Black and wife MaryAnn of Bradenville; his brother, John Bell and wife Althea of Greensburg; two sisters, Barbara A. Gettemy of Bradenville and Brenda L. Dowden and James Willforth of Latrobe; goddaughter, Becky DiCriscio and husband Jason of Clarksburg; his faithful companion, Sarge, and numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews and friends.
Family will receive friends for David’s Life Celebration 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 22, in Matthew X. Merlin Funeral Home Inc., 529 N. Chestnut St., Derry (724-694-8331).
A funeral service will be held for David at noon Thursday, Jan. 23, in the funeral home with the Rev. Bill Schaefer officiating.
Interment will follow in Coles Cemetery, Derry Township.
Blairsville Military Service Group will conduct full military honors at the cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in David’s name to Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church, 101 W. Fourth Ave., Derry, PA 15627.
Online condolences may be made to www.merlinfuneralhome.com
