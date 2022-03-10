David T. Haines Jr., 91, of Latrobe passed away on Wednesday, March 2, 2022, at Excela Health Latrobe Hospital.
Born June 29, 1930, in Jeannette, he was a son of the late David T. Haines Sr. and Anna S. Rohrbacher Haines.
David was a member of Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church, Latrobe, where he served as a Stephen minister, Eucharistic minister, and chaplain of the prayer team. Prior to his retirement, he was employed as a stock keeper and maintenance man for Mellon Bank, Latrobe.
He served in the U.S. Navy during the Korean conflict.
Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Joyce E. Walter Haines, and a brother, John Haines.
David is survived by his two daughters, Kimberly Ann Marshall and her husband, Jeffrey, of Latrobe and Deborah Jean Marcinik and her husband, Ronald, of Ligonier; his twin sons, David Charles Haines and Daniel Thomas Haines, both of Latrobe, and two brothers, Richard Haines of Greensburg and Jeffrey Haines of Latrobe.
At David’s request, there were no public visitations or services.
Private interment was at Westmoreland County Memorial Park, Hempfield Township.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to International Fellowship of Christians and Jews, P.O. Box 96105, Washington, DC 20090, or at www.ifcj.org.
Arrangements were handled by Lopatich-Brinker Funeral Home, LLC, 601 Weldon St., Latrobe.
