Updated: August 30, 2022 @ 5:08 am
David T. Barnhart, 84, of Latrobe passed away Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022, at his home.
Born Oct. 2, 1937, in Latrobe, he was a son of the late John M. and Mary E. (Flack) Barnhart.
Prior to his retirement, he was employed at K-Castings and was a longtime truck driver.
David was a U.S. Navy veteran. He was a member of the American-Greek Catholic Beneficial Society, Kingston Veteran’s and Sportsman’s Club, the Derry Rod and Gun Club and the National Rifle Association. An avid outdoorsman, he enjoyed hunting, fishing and camping.
Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Esther McCurdy Barnhart.
David is survived by two sons, David J. Barnhart and his wife, Lori, of Kingston and Scott A. Barnhart and his wife, Heather, of Plum; stepson, Bill F. Miller Jr. and his wife, Kimberly, of Elkton, Florida; brother, John G. Barnhart and his wife, Mae, of Latrobe; grandson, Alex Barnhart; two step-grand-children, Ashley Miller and Lukas Miller, and two great-grandchildren, Derek Harris and Derriona Harris.
Family and friends will be received 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday in Lopatich-Brinker Funeral Home, LLC, 601 Weldon St., Latrobe.
A funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Friday in the funeral home with the Rev. Mike Bobula officiating.
Interment will follow in Unity Cemetery, Unity Township, with graveside military service accorded by Greensburg VFW Post 33.
To sign the online guest book, send condolences or share a story, please visit www.lopatichbrinker.com.
