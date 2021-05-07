David S. Siko, 55, of Derry passed away Wednesday, May 5, 2021, at Excela Health Latrobe Hospital.
He was born June 23, 1965, in Latrobe, a son of John A. Siko of Snydertown and the late Helen Jane O’Donnell Siko.
He was employed as an equipment operator for PennDOT and formerly owned Siko’s Towing Service. He loved drag racing cars and going to “junk” stores.
In addition to his father, he is survived by his brother, John M. “Jay” Siko (Lisa) of Snydertown; his sisters, Susie Wajdic (Scott) of Youngstown and Lisa Gulibon (Thomas) of Souderton; fiancee’, Kristen Noel of Latrobe; niece, Nicole Craig (Robert); nephews, Aaron and David Gulibon, and his feline friend, Corvette.
Friends will be received 4 to 8 p.m. Sunday in the McCabe Funeral Home, 300 W. Third Ave., Derry, where a service will be conducted 10 a.m. Monday.
Interment will be made in St. Mary’s Byzantine Cemetery, Bradenville.
Online condolences may be made to www.mccabefuneralhomespa.com.
