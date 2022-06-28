David S. Mickinac, 68, of Everett, Bedford County, who went to be with the Lord Saturday, June 25, 2022, passed peacefully holding his wife’s hand.
David was born Aug. 6, 1953, in Latrobe, a son of the late Andrew Mickinac and Wilma Fruner Mickinac-Turner, who survives of Greensburg.
He married his wife, Carole Foster Mickinac, on Nov. 18, 1994.
He is survived, along with his wife, Carole, and mother, Wilma, by his son, Dale, husband of Jennifer (Seville) Mickinac, Saxton; daughter Natalie Foster, fiancée of Patrick McVicker, Bedford; daughter Lindsay, wife of Bradley Ritz, Manns Choice; daughter Danielle, wife of Dustin Yost, Everett; brother Nicholas “Nick,” husband of Elaine Mickinac, Derry; brother Thomas, husband of Amy Mickinac, Derry; grandchildren, Christian, Takoda, Donovan Mickinac, Taylor Foster, Alyxandra and Jensyn Ibarra, Hadley McVicker, Willow, Aurora and Wyatt Ritz, Kendyl and Kianna Yost, and two great-grandsons.
He was preceded in death by his father, Andrew Mickinac.
David proudly served his country in the U.S. Army from 1971 to 1979.
He was a member of St. John the Evangelist Church, Everett. David moved to the Bedford area to manage the Gatlings Auto Parts store. He then worked at Cannondale as a welder, Coldwell Banker and REMAX Realty, and Juniata Trading Co. in the Bow Shop. He also enjoyed watching the Pittsburgh Steelers, was an avid fisherman, an archery enthusiast and greatly enjoyed his grandchildren. He was a “Great Pappy.”
A visitation will be held 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, June 29, in Louis Geisel Funeral Home, 330 E. Pitt St., Bedford.
A funeral Mass will be celebrated 10:30 a.m. Thursday, June 30, in St. John the Evangelist Church, Everett, with the Rev. Derek Fairman as celebrant.
Committal will be at Everett Cemetery, Everett.
Military rites accorded to the Fort Bedford Honor Guard.
Online condolences may be expressed at http://www.geiselfuneral.com/. Arrangements entrusted to Louis Geisel Funeral Home, Bedford.
