David Raymond Morris, 64, of Derry died Wednesday, July 15, 2021, at his home.
He was born Aug. 15, 1956, in Greensburg, a son of the late Newlon R. and Ruth (Cummings) Morris.
Prior to retirement, David worked at Eighteenth Century Hardware.
He was a member of the Derry Rod and Gun Club.
Besides his parents, David was preceded in death by his sister, Judy Smoker.
David is survived by his brother, Lonnie J. Morris and wife Darce of Latrobe, and several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Services for David will be private for the family.
The family has entrusted the Matthew X. Merlin Funeral Home Inc., 529 N. Chestnut St., Derry, PA 15627, 724-694-8331, with the funeral arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Action for Animals Humane Society 386 Route 217, P.O. Box 814, Latrobe, PA 15650.
Online condolences may be made to www.merlinfuneralhome.com.
Commented